Local small business owner dreams big, hosting craft fair

Ashley Callahan, owner of arts and entertainment business Huckeby’s Haven, likes to dream big. While she has held smaller events before, she plans to hold her first major arts and crafts fair on May 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. The event will take place at Ruth’s Flea Market at 31385 AL-1 in Five Points. Callahan said 12 to 14 vendors, including herself, have signed up so far.

“It’s just a community vendor stop for local crafters, local small businesses to come together and socialize and share their crafts and have the opportunity for the public to shop with them to also increase their revenue and customer base,” she said.

The event is free to the public. Visitors will not be able to make arts and crafts at the fair, but they will be able to buy them. “Upscaled” items may also be sold, which Callahan described as items people have upgraded to have an artistic flair.

Callahan said she is hosting the craft fair in conjunction with a car show event on May 14. Door prize money from both events will go to Hosanna Home in LaFayette, a one-year Christian recovery program for women.

At the craft fair, people will each get a door prize ticket just for showing up. They will be able to win a $25 Michael’s gift card, a $25 Hobby Lobby gift card and other door prizes from Huckeby’s Haven and sponsors. Sponsors include Opelika Sewing Center, Blessed Body & Fitness, Stitch Therapy and KK Customs. Music will be presented by Yella the DJ.

Registration for vendors will be open until April 30 at 11 p.m.

After registration closes, if there are any spots left, vendors will be able to sign up the day of the event. Callahan said she’s coming up with a schedule for day-of registrations. There will be a small additional fee for late registration. Venders must pay anywhere from $10 to $45 dollars depending on what kind of booth they choose.

Food trucks that have signed up so far for the event are Wich+Way Sandwiches, Me Mama’s Grub Hub and Sgood Catering.

Callahan said she hopes the fair will help small businesses get exposure, which she said is difficult to do in the saturated crafting industry. She also said she hopes the event will encourage people to talk to each other in person as opposed to on social media.

“I just wanted to give an opportunity after the past couple of years with COVID and everything else that’s going on in the world, I just wanted to bring the community together and be able to have a good time, fellowship, and maybe swap business ideas and tips and tricks we’ve learned throughout the years,” she said.

This event isn’t just for vendors from Lee and Chambers Counties; Callahan said she has a couple coming from Tuscaloosa and Montgomery.

Huckeby’s Haven sells items such as gift baskets, cups, decals, engraved items and t-shirts.

It also sets up events and entertainment.

“I do anything from private business parties to baby showers, weddings, community events,” Callahan said. “I’m in the works of trying to become my own nonprofit as well, trying to incorporate that. I have partnered with the Hosanna Home there in LaFayette, like I had mentioned prior. And I’m working on getting Chambers County a food bank because I know that’s something that we lack as a community.”