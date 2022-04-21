Log a Load for Kids holding annual skeet tournament, auction

This Saturday at The Oaks Farm in LaFayette, the public is invited to participate in an annual skeet shooting tournament and auction raising money for the Children’s of Alabama CHIPS clinic, or Children’s Hospital Intervention Prevention Services. The event is organized by Log a Load for Kids, a statewide fundraising campaign.

Skeet shooting is a sport in which someone attempts to shoot a clay target that’s in mid-air.

People ages eight and older can participate in the event, said Mandy Cain, who has participated in Log A Load for Kids since 2016.

Registration for the event will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST. Breakfast muffins will be sold at the concession stand. Sporting clay shooting will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants can participate in a turkey shoot (which involves non-living targets) with Cain’s husband, Thad Cain, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue will be sold.

Several things will take place at 3 p.m., including the announcement of the “guess the load” winner.

“Guess the load is where you load a trailer, a log trailer,” Mandy Cain said. “You have a log truck, and it has a load of wood. And we take it to the mill and it’s weighed, and only I know the amount of that. So people come by and look at the load, and they have to guess it.”

Also at 3 p.m., the top three teams and top shooters will be announced, and there will be a ticket drawing for a Browning Silver shotgun.

Several items will start being auctioned at 3 p.m., including as chainsaws, children’s items, women’s baskets and local art.

“We actually have a framed log truck that an 11-year-old from the children’s hospital drew, and they framed it,” Cain said. “We’ll be auctioning that off as well.”

According to Cain, Log A Load for Kids raised $77,780 from the same event last year.

Participants can purchase gun tickets for $10 a day and can buy “guess the load” tickets all day for $5.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://give.childrensal.org/piedmontskeet.

The Oaks Farm is located at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway.