Michael Wayne (Mike) Turner, 68, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.

Michael was born on August 21, 1953, to the late Hugh L Turner Sr. and Ruth Thompson Turner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Marvin P and Agnes P Turner; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Julius A. Thompson; and his beloved Aunt Doris J Turner.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Carley T. (Corey) Rabazinski of Orlando, Florida and Lauren T (Thomas) Leona of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Emma Rabazinski, Emmy Rabazinski, Mason Rabaniski and Mack Leona; brothers, Hugh L (Christine) Turner of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Marvin P (Marci) Turner of Lanett; sister, Elana (Bridget) Turner-Brady of Thomasville, Georgia; mother of his children, Jane Turner Fogarty of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and life-long friend, Morgan (Jane) Cantey of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Michael Graduated from WPHS in 1969. He played several sports, was in the HI-Y club and had 12 years of perfect attendance. From there, he attended East Tennessee State University. Michael then moved to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was a food and beverage manager at Alleghany racetrack for the Ogdon Food Service Company. After a year, he was promoted to general manager of Painters Mill Dinner Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. After two years, Michael decided to open his own restaurant with his friend, Morgan, and his brother, Marvin. Cacao Lane was established in Ellicott City, Maryland. Surviving a flood from a hurricane, Cacao Lane was very successful, but Michael needed another challenge, so he purchased the Potthass Building on N. Charles St. in downtown Baltimore, where he opened The Brass Elephant, an Extraordinary Opulence setting with a continental cuisine.

Michael missed the south and wanted to be closer to his family, so he sold the restaurant and moved to Fort Lauderdale near his older brother, Hugh. Mike founded and started POS International, a point-of-sale software company. There, he met the mother of his children, Jane Barlow. At the time of his passing, he was CEO and president of POS’s myriad of companies.

A memorial service honoring Michael will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett. The family will greet friends at 11 a.m. EST, also at Bluffton Funeral Services.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services.

