More rain? Hail, high winds, tornadoes possible in Chambers County Wednesday
Published 8:33 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Chambers County and all of eastern central Alabama is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Hail, winds up to 70 miles per hour and tornadoes are possible.
The worst of the weather is supposed to impact the area after 2 p.m. EST, according to the NWS. The radar showed some rain impacting the area ahead of those storms Wednesday morning.