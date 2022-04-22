Mr. Jahmari Williams, 17, of Dadeville passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Public visitation was held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 3 p.m. CST until 7 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. CST at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville with Pastor G.H. Pulliam as the eulogist and Rev. Vincent Ellison officiating.

Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Phillip and Tracy F. Williams; a loving brother, Tyreese Williams of Dadeville; his grandmother, Carolyn Ford of Dadeville; his grandfather, Calvin Junior Williams of Jacksons Gap; two aunts, Carolyn Williams of Montgomery and Youlanda Ford of Alexander City; uncles: Timothy Ford of Dadeville, Timothy Belyue, Darryl Williams and Mark Williams, all of Alexander City, and Alexander (Danyelle) Williams of Florida; great-uncles, Terry (Vivian) Carr, Larry Woodyard, Ricky Woodyard, Rex Williams and Maxford Woodyard, all of Dadeville; great-aunts, Dorothy Hollie of Dadeville and Sadie Burton of LaFayette; and devoted cousins, Timarian Belyue, Carlton Richardson and Jyshun Heard, amongst many others.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.