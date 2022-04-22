Mrs. Louise Harmon Askew, age 91, of West Point, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home April 17, 2022, following a prolonged illness. She was born Feb. 19, 1931, to the late Thomas Grady Harmon and Emily Cook Harmon in Harris County, Georgia. She married William Thomas “Dink” Askew on Aug. 18, 1951, and their marriage lasted until his death 62 years later.

Mrs. Askew was a graduate of the West Point High School class of 1949 and of the Perry Business School in LaGrange, Georgia. She was a lifelong member of the West Point Presbyterian Church and retired from West Point Pepperrell after 33 years.

She is survived by her son, William Timothy Askew of West Point; her sister, Helen H. Hurst of West Point and her various nephews and other family members.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point with the Reverend Gerald W. Ledbetter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to West Point Presbyterian Church.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.