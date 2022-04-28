Mrs. Martha Lovelace Davidson, the daughter of the late Paul (Sr.) and Sallie Pearl Ashford Lovelace, was born June 12, 1945, in West Point. Surrounded by her loving family, Martha peacefully departed this life and entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.

At an early age, she accepted Christ and united with Bethlehem Baptist, where she served faithfully until her health declined. Martha’s church involvements were serving on the ushers board, kitchen committee and pastor’s support ministry. She enjoyed traveling with the Men and Women of Experience of the church. She was always available to lend a helping hand wherever she was needed.

Martha received her education in the West Point public school system and was a member of the 1963 graduating class of Harrison High School. In February 1968, she joined in holy matrimony to Howard Lee Davidson.

Martha was employed by West Point Pepperell/Stevens (Lanett Mill), where she retired from with 31 years of service.

She enjoyed preparing family dinners, traveling with her siblings and nurturing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Martha always greeted you with a smile on her face and words of encouragement. There was never a dull moment when she was around.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Satunja Johnson; a sister, Mamie Stevenson; a brother, Paul Lovelace, Jr. and a granddaughter, Essence Todd.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Howard Lee Davidson of West Point; a devoted daughter, Erika Davidson of West Point; two sons, Horatio Davidson of Rochester, New York and Pedro (Cynthia) Davidson of Valley; one step-daughter, Shemikia Robinson of West Point; four brothers, Robert Lovelace and Edward (Pearline) Lovelace of Rochester, New York, Alexander (Cassandra) Lovelace of LaGrange and Vinton (Norma) Lovelace of Lanett; three devoted sisters, Shirley Holloway of Jacksonville, Florida and Lula (Eddie Joe) Ridgeway and Sarah (Leroy Darden) Lovelace of West Point; one son-in-law, William Johnson; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Jimmy) Carlisle; 19 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Davidson will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Bethlehem Baptist Church with Dr. W. T. Edmondson as the pastor and eulogist. Rev. Jimmy Carlisle and Rev. Charles Trammell will be assisting.

Interment will follow in the Marseilles Cemetery.

Those in attendance are asked to wear face coverings.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

