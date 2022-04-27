Mrs. Mary Alice Higgins, 87, of LaFayette passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. CST at MT. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette. Rev. Michael T. Winston will be the eulogist, and Pastor Michael T. Stiggers will officiate.

Burial will follow at Sardis Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Mrs. Higgins leaves to cherish her memories four daughters: Elizabeth J. Abner, Sandra R. Higgins and Valerie D. Higgins, all of LaFayette, and Evelyn (Edward) Higgins Boyd of Montgomery; three grandchildren: Shannon N. Stevens and Jakavious D. Avery, both of Montgomery, and Chiquanta J. Higgins of LaFayette; four great-grandchildren: Brandon D. and Braylon J. Jones and Kaelyn S. Adams, all of Montgomery, and Makenzie J. Goodman of LaFayette; and her sister, Ethel M. Huguley of Gadsden, Alabama. Mary Alice was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and precious friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.