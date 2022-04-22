Mrs. Ruby Jean Bailey Walker, 67, of Lanett passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at Resthaven Memorial Chapel in Lanett. Bro. MacArthur Cooper will be officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Mrs. Walker leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Jimmy Walker, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida and Damien Walker of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Maria Walker of Lanett; four beloved grandchildren: Samuel and Olivia Walker of Decatur and Micail and Ben Walker of Lanett; three sisters, Dorothy Ann Dunn and Janet Bailey of Valley and Darlene Strickland of Atlanta; two brothers, Jimmy (Carrie) Bailey of Fort Worth, Texas and Perry Bailey of Valley; two aunts, Betty Bailey and Mattie Walker of Lanett; two sisters-in-law, Allee (Ira) Todd of Valley and Sharon (James) Brooks of Lanett; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Charles (Helen) Walker of Lanett and Bruce (Ann) Trammell of Hamilton, Georgia; a special friend, Fannie Spence; and a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.