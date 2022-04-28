Nick Saban and Bruce Pearl autographs highlight auction

VALLEY — A host of coveted items will be held inside the school lunchroom. The bidding will take place inside the school lunchroom. The doors will open at 5 p.m. EDT so everyone can see what’s up for bids, and the selling starts at 5:30 p.m. EDT. State Senator Randy Price, a licensed auctioneer, will be lending a hand in this year’s auction.

A wide variety of items are gathered in the large rooms at the school. Most of them can be brought in and displayed when they are up for bids.

One item that can’t be brought in is one of the Valley Haven buses. It’s a 2009 model and is in excellent running condition.

“It will be a good buy for someone,” said Valley Haven Executive Director Craig Brown. “We’d like to get several thousand dollars for it.”

Auburn and Alabama fans can compete in seeing what goes for more money, a Nick Saban autographed football or a Bruce Pearl Final Four autographed basketball. Each one comes with a display case.

Interesting and unusual items include a grandfather clock that’s in good condition and an adding machine that was once used at Hogansville City Hall. It’s the kind where the numbers are punched in and a crank pulled to add the figures. It’s been in a basement for a long time but still works.

For fans of Coca-Cola collectible items, a vintage cooler on legs and with a sliding top will be going to one lucky bidder. There’s an unusual piece of furniture for the hard stuff. When it’s closed, it looks nothing like a miniature bar, but when it’s opened up, there’s spaces where the favorite drinks are being kept, and plenty of glasses to go around. There’s even a good supply of bottle head corks.

Local businesses have stepped up to donate some nice items for the auction. Pawn City in Lanett has donated a highly prized 1955 Les Paul custom guitar, Phillip Sparks of Grills & Frills has donated an Oklahoma Joe grill with a smoker, Batson-Cook Hardware a Stihl cordless FSA45 line string trimmer (or weed eater) and Marvin’s has provided an 80-pound Push Spreader.

Badcock & More in Valley has donated a Troy Bilt straight shaft bush cutter and Hummer A12008 portable music system. Sewingmachine.com in downtown West Point has donated a Juki HZL-27Z sewing machine with an automatic needle and threader. Purge Nation, also in downtown West Point, has donated a certificate for two 30-minute virtual reality axe throwing sessions.

Berry (formerly Letica) has given 10 sets of four-gallon buckets and five sets of five four-gallon buckets. Gibson Floor Coverings has donated a 68.5-inch by 103-inch finished rug that’s beige in color.

“Lots of people have given us donations,” Brown said. “Kenny Knox and Bob Wilkerson of West Point Tire donated to us once again this year. We’ve also been given some passes to play on any Robert Trent Jones golfing venue in Alabama. We also have some passes to play on the Point University golf course.”

Harris Carpets provided three $100 gift certificates, and Langley Motor Company donated five oil-change certificates. Hester’s Tire & Auto gave a $250 gift certificate, Knauf donated some insulation and the New Horizon Community Theatre donated two reserved seats for seven upcoming productions.

Other donated items include an assortment of The Pioneer Woman items, an assortment of magazines and ammunition, handmade cutting boards from Dan Farmer, a large number of birdhouses made by Charles Chapman, a “Bless This Food Wall” hanging sign, a “Bless This Kitchen” sign and a metal lighted “Love” sign.

Several pre-owned electric weed eaters will be up for bids along with some items donated by Clyde Jennings including a handmade wooden angel, a wooden cross that can hold baseballs, and a handmade tire that can hold baseballs.

There’s a pre-owned electric Casio CTK-2300 keyboard with stand, an assortment of pre-owned wooden chairs, a blue office chair, a blue two-step step stool, a leather recliner, a 9 x 12 carpet that’s never been used, a 28-inch portable fire pit on wheels, a four-and-half pound Craftsman vise with set of grinding disks, and many, many other items.