Ready, set, go: Valley Haven School holding 46th annual Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser

Valley Haven School will hold its 46th annual Hike/Bike/Run fundraiser at the school on Saturday, May 7. The general public is invited to attend. The event will be one of several events recently held or planned to be held to raise money for the school. Valley Haven executive director Craig Brown said the school aims to gain $100,000 from all of its fundraising events this year.

To register for the 46th Hike/Bike/Run, go to http://valleyhavenschool.org and click on 2022 HBR Events under the Home Button.

Brown said walkers and bike riders will sign up and pay differently from runners. Walkers and bikers just fill out a pledge sheet, whereas runners have their own sheet to fill out. Both sheets are available on the school’s website. The minimum pledge is $20, Brown said. People can pay their pledges when they submit their pledge sheets, or else they’ll be billed at their mailing addresses by the school.

As for runners, one running race costs $20 if the payment is received by April 29. After that, it will cost $25. Two races cost $25 before April 29 or $30 afterward. Three races will cost $30 before April 29 or $35 afterward.

Participants also have the option of doing virtual home runs between May 1 and May 9. Entry fees for these are on the Albert Thornton Memorial Run for Valley Haven sign-up sheet on the Valley Haven website.

On the day of the event, registration will start at 7 a.m.

Three things will happen around 8 a.m. — one will be an opening ceremony and flag ceremony. A seven-mile memorial walk starting at Capital City Bank in West Point will also start at this time, as will a one-mile run. A kids’ play area will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A 4K run, which is 2.49 miles long, will begin at 8:30 a.m., as will a one-mile and a five-mile walk.

At 9 a.m., the 10-mile bike ride will start. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult for this event. Also, at 9 a.m., kids will ride bikes, tricycles and battery-powered rides in the front parking lot.

A 5K run, which is 3.1 miles long, will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Awards will be given out at 11 a.m.

Medals will be given out for overall winners, masters winners and first, second and third place for males and females for the 4K and 5K. Brown said the male and female medals will be awarded to winners in each 10-year age gap.

Free hamburgers will be available for those who register.

Brown said Valley Haven greatly appreciates the help of the community.

“We would not have been here since 1959 if we didn’t have the support that we have,” he said.

For more information, call Valley Haven School at (334) 756-2868 or visit http://valleyhavenschool.org.

Valley Haven School’s mission statement says it aims to “provide education, training, special instruction, and other services for individuals, preschool and adult, who are intellectually disabled and/or developmentally delayed and who are not receiving these training services from any other local sources.”