Rep. Wood seeks second term in the Alabama State House

Debbie Wood was elected as state representative in 2018 and says it has been an honor to represent the two communities that have impacted her life. Wood’s formative years were spent in Lee County in the Beulah community. She graduated from Beulah High School and later married Bobby Wood from Valley. The couple has lived in Chambers County for over 30 years and has operated a small business for the past 22 years.

“While serving the last four years, I have fought for medical freedom, enhanced education, constitutional carry and fiscal responsibility,” Wood said. “In 2022, the legislature made the decision to pay back $293.9 million that had been borrowed from the trust fund in 2013, 2014 and 2015. We fully funded the rolling reserve to prevent proration in our schools, and we eliminated the privilege tax on business owners, saving them over $23 million.”

Wood said she fully endorsed and applauded the effort to pass the Small Business Relief and Revitalization package. She said small businesses remain the pillars to our communities and provide many services throughout our towns. The Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act included income tax, sales tax and personal property relief for small businesses across Alabama.

“Alabamians are hurting with this unprecedented inflation, and I am doing all I can to ensure that we make wise decisions in Montgomery. With your support and vote, I can continue to serve as your representative,” Wood said. “I am seeking re-election and ask for you to return to the polls and vote Debbie Wood on Tuesday May 24th.”