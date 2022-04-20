Shaefer Heard to close for triathlon

The US Army Corps of Engineers announced in a press release that R. Shaefer Heard Day Use Park and the road across West Point Dam will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday for the 18th Annual West Point Lake Triathlon.

Georgia Multisports Productions, www.gamultisports.com, will host the triathlon event at the park. This sporting event involves three activities which are swimming, bicycling and running. All three activities will be staged from the boat ramp area. The triathlon will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 1 p.m.

The press release said visitors to the park will be asked to vacate the area no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, April 23 so event coordinators can prepare for the triathlon.

Additionally, boat launching ramps in the park will be closed Friday night, all day Saturday and Sunday and will reopen following the event Sunday afternoon.

The park will remain closed until the event concludes. Closure of the park and roadway across the dam is necessary for the safety and security of the Triathlon participants.

Spectators should plan to arrive at the park no later than 7 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles will not be permitted into the area after 7 a.m. Volunteers will be on-site to direct visitors to designated parking areas.

Visitors who are affected by this event may choose to utilize Long Cane Park on the Georgia side or Anderson Park on the Alabama side of the lake.

Both parks offer boat launching ramps, picnic facilities, pavilions and restrooms.

For more information, contact the West Point Project Manager’s Office at (706) 645-2937.