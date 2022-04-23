By Point University

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – For the first time in program history, the Point University men’s distance track team competed in the 4×400 relay to highlight the Skyhawks’ outing at the Catamount Classic this past weekend.

The 4×400 team consisted of Austin Hemphill, Javien Leeks, Jacob Copeland and Christian Hodgins. The Skyhawks finished in 11th with a time of 3:40.46.

In the women’s 100 dash, Chazmere Anderson ran a personal best, as she finished in 24th with a time of 13.93.

In the men’s 800, Hemphill ran a college best time of 2:14.13 and finished in 41st, and Copeland ran a personal best of 2:14.48 to finish in 42nd.

In the men’s 100 dash, Hodgins finished in 23rd and AJ Rathbun finished in 24th with times of 12.00 and 12.48, respectively. In the 200 dash, Leeks finished in 25th with a time of 23.68 and Hodgins finished in 37th with a time of 25.72.

Hayley Akbari competed in the 400 and finished 16th with a time of 1:12.46. Akbari also competed in the women’s javelin throw and finished in 15th at 17.90m. In the women’s 800, Nolwenn Blain, Esperanza Aguilar and Macy Babbs competed, with Blain finishing in 32nd (2:52.09), Aguilar in 34th (3:03.32) and Babbs in 35th (3:28.35).

In the men’s 1500, Elijah Pace finished in 38th (4:33.51) and Micah Burdette finished in 41st (4:44.36).

Point will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn.