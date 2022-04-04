Strong winds, tornadoes, hail possible in Chambers County Tuesday & Wednesday

Strong winds greater than 60 miles per hour, tornadoes and hail are possible in Chambers County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The majority of Chambers County is included in the enhanced risk area for severe weather, which is three out of five on the National Weather Service’s scale. A very small sliver of the northwest portion of the county is under a slight risk, two out of five on the severe weather scale, but still with the same threats of wind, hail and tornadoes.

Tuesday’s weather includes an enhanced risk that goes south and southwest of Chambers County, including all of Lee County, Selma, Montgomery, Troy and Eufaula.

On Wednesday, a second round of storms is expected to bring severe weather to the area again. Chambers County is under an enhanced risk of severe storms, as are areas north and west such as Birmingham, Clanton, Tuscaloosa, Alexander City, Anniston and Gadsden.