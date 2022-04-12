TCSS mulls renaming of West Point Elementary

BY: SHIANN SIVELL

The Troup County School Board discussed a request from the West Point City Council to change the idea of changing West Point Elementary School’s name to mirror the name of late West Point community member Zelma Brock.

Brock was a former assistant principal at West Point Elementary. She additionally served as the active life specialist and site manager at the West Point Active Life Center. Brock died in October at the age of 72.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate said he had not met Brock during his time in Troup County, he highly recommended the idea.

“She was very community-minded,” he said. “We have stack of letters and signatures [suggesting the idea.]”

School Board Chairman Cathy Hunt said the name change proposal would require a public hearing and suggested one be held this summer. While the school board would coordinate the meeting, it would only be there in a listening capacity and use the feedback to make its decision.