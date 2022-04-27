Valley arrest reports for April 27
Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Brian Oneil Veasley, 35 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 3rd
Theodore Schmidt, 35 of Poplarville, MS, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Jim Wayne McDonald, 48 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing Governmental Operations
Thewond Mongel Dunn, 39 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd