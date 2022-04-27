Valley arrest reports for April 27

Brian Oneil Veasley, 35 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 3rd

Theodore Schmidt, 35 of Poplarville, MS, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Jim Wayne McDonald, 48 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing Governmental Operations

Thewond Mongel Dunn, 39 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd