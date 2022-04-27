Valley arrest reports for April 27

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Brian Oneil Veasley, 35 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Theft of Property 3rd
Theodore Schmidt, 35 of Poplarville, MS, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Jim Wayne McDonald, 48 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstructing Governmental Operations
Thewond Mongel Dunn, 39 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for April 27

Lanett incident report for April 27

Lanett arrest report for April 27

Valley incident reports for April 27

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events