Valley incident reports for April 25

Published 4:44 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd and a Harassment in the 600 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (Honda Pressure Washer) in the 2100 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Harassment in the 600 block of Fob James Drive

Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 2400 block of 61st Street

Report of a Harassment in the 1100 block of Towel Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment and Criminal Mischief 3rd) in the 300 block of Sydney Street

Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 100 block of Fairway Drive

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 2000 block of Hopewell Road

