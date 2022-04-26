Valley incident reports for April 26

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Harassment in the 2000 block of 40th Street
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing) in the 5400 block of County Road 388
Report of a Criminal Trespass 1st in the 5700 block of 26th Avenue
Report of a Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card and a Theft of Property 4th in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 2nd (iPhone and Currency) in the 3000 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Harassment in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

More Police Reports

