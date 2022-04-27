Valley incident reports for April 27

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of an Obstruction of Governmental Operations and Attempting to Elude in the 100 block of Glenn Street
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle in the 5000 block of County Road 388
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Radar Detector) in the 5000 block of County Road 388
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2000 Honda Civic) at the Carter-Lanier Mill (Vehicle was recovered prior to report in a separate arrest)
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 100 block of GI Street
Report of a Structure Fire in the 300 block of MLK Drive

