Valley man dies in Friday shooting, one arrested

One man was shot and killed and another charged with murder after a shooting Friday afternoon on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

According to a press release from the Valley Police Department, at approximately 2:44 p.m. Friday, officers of the Valley Police Department responded in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found that Jarez Cytril Ricks, 31, of Valley had been shot twice in the upper chest. Ricks was transported from the scene to EAMC-Lanier emergency room where he died as a result of his injuries.

As officers and EMS were tending to Ricks, Christopher Avantae Summers, 32, of Valley, was taken into custody.

According to the press release, Summers admitted to police that he shot Ricks. Summers was taken to the Valley Police Department, where he was formally interviewed. Summers was then charged with murder and transported to the Chambers County Detention Center, where he will be afforded a bond hearing. As of this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Investigators recovered two handguns as well as several spent shell casings at the scene. Several witness statements were taken from bystanders in the area. Ricks’ body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for autopsy.

VPD said the case is still active and urged anyone that may have information concerning the murder to call the VPD at 334-756-5200. Central Alabama Crimestoppers could also be called at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or 334-215-STOP, or visited on their web site www.215stop.com.