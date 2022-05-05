Memorial services for Barbara Alice Carmack Colley, age 89, of Valley will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Wedowee. Ricky Daniel will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Colley passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Center in Anniston.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 and a half years, Larry Lane Colley; parents, Houston Jesse Carmack and Elease Easterwood Carmack; and brother, Roger H. Carmack.

Mrs. Colley is survived by her children, Barry Lane Colley (Lynne), Julie Thompson (Donald) and Jody Lane Colley (Tonya); grandchildren, Mandy Gray (Darrell), Micah Lane Colley (Bonnie), Cody Lane Colley (Megan) and Dustin Joseph Colley; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Juliette Gray, Blaire Cecilia Gray, Houston Lane Colley, Owen David Colley and Thomas Alec “Tag” Gray.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker who was known to have a “green thumb” and loved pretty things. She was a true southern lady.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wedowee.