Candidate forum to take place Thursday

With the May 24 primary elections right around the corner, the Chambers County Republican Party is hosting a live candidate forum Thursday. The forum will take place at 5:30 central at the ALFA building in LaFayette.

O’Neal Shaw, chairman of the Chambers County Republican Party, said the forum will be a little different than most and will feature the candidates for Chambers County sheriff. He said he would like to feature all the races, but he said it is too time-consuming. He does plan to allow each of the other candidates in attendance the opportunity to get up and give a brief introduction.

“So, we’re going to focus on that,” Shaw said. “What I have offered, every candidate that is running for office, even if they’re running unopposed, we’re going to allow them to stand in place, state their name, the position they’re running for and just the fact they’d appreciate consideration and sit back down.”

Once those introductions are completed, Shaw says they will move into the forum for the three individuals who have qualified for the sheriff’s race. Those three candidates are Democrat Jeff Blackstone, Republican Richard Carter and Republican Jeff Nelson.

Shaw hopes to limit the forum to 90-minutes but he said the candidates will be available at the conclusion of the forum for a meet and greet with those in attendance. This forum is open to the public, and Shaw encourages everyone to take the time to come out and hear what each candidate has to say.

“It will be a true civil exercise, just to educate the people as much as we can,” Shaw said.

Judge Calvin Milford will serve as moderator for the forum. The Valley Times-News will also livestream the forum on its Facebook page.