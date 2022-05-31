Chambers County School District honors staff, retirees with luncheon

On Thursday, the Chambers County School District held a special luncheon for all of its staff at the Valley Sportsplex to celebrate their work.

Assistant superintendent David Owen welcomed everyone present and thanked those who had helped make the event possible. He said all future retirees were invited to join the Chambers County Education Retirees Association. Owen had all the retirees in the room stand up to be recognized, and the audience clapped.

“Again, this day is for each one of you,” Owen said to the audience. “And I can’t say enough about working with Mr. Chambley and trying to get this organized and what he’s done behind the scenes to try and make this happen.”

Chambley was the next to speak.

“Everyone in this room plays a vital role in everything that we do,” he said. “And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We really do. We could not do this without you … It does not matter where you work. It does not matter what department you work. It does not matter.”

Before the event had started, Chambley had asked the school principals present to each choose six of their staff members to participate in an activity. During his speech, he revealed that each team of six would have to stand on a blanket and turn it completely over without stepping off of it.

“If anyone steps off, they are disqualified,” Chambley said. “Also, ladies and gentlemen — for door prize number one, the school that wins gets to go eat first. Behind door number two, the school that wins will receive for their school a $100 gift card.”

Valley High School was the first to complete the activity.

After the activity, Chambley went over the sponsors who made the event possible. The Silver sponsors were Rep. Debbie Wood, Ajin, Wooshin USA and Unite. The bronze sponsors were Knox Pest Control, the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Four Star Freightliner, Heart of America, SOLV Energy and Jeff Nelson, who recently won the Chambers County Sheriff’s primary. The Friends sponsors were the Chambers County Development Authority, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Terri’s Mill Village Cafe, Dairy Queen, and Kenny Knox Tire Center.

Dr. Sheila Jones, director of elementary education, blessed the food.

Later, retirees were honored and given plaques. The retirees were Steve Coker, Elizabeth Shaddix, Glen Jones, Teresa Davidson, Christine Thomas, Beverly Letson, Regina Sanders, Janice O’Neal, Josephine Shahid and Laurie Phillips.

Many people won door prizes at the event. There were 25 Dairy Queen gift card winners, and four people won drawings for Yeti coolers and bags donated by the Chambers County Development Authority.