Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for May 27

Bodarius Sanchez Glenn, 30, of New Site, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – NWNI

Ashley Ann Abney, 31, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts), Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), and Failure to Appear – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs

William T. Persons Jr., 47, of Hurtsboro, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Keitavious Quartell Heard, 33, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Violation of Community Corrections Program