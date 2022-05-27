Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for May 27

Published 5:06 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Bodarius Sanchez Glenn, 30, of New Site, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – NWNI
Ashley Ann Abney, 31, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts), Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), and Failure to Appear – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
William T. Persons Jr., 47, of Hurtsboro, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Keitavious Quartell Heard, 33, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Violation of Community Corrections Program
Timmie Martez Riley, 28, of Auburn, AL was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree – Criminal Mischief

More Police Reports

Lanett arrest reports for May 27

Lanett incident reports for May 27

Valley incident reports for May 27

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for May 26

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events