Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for May 27
Published 5:06 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
Bodarius Sanchez Glenn, 30, of New Site, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – NWNI
Ashley Ann Abney, 31, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts), Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), and Failure to Appear – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs
William T. Persons Jr., 47, of Hurtsboro, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Keitavious Quartell Heard, 33, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Violation of Community Corrections Program
Timmie Martez Riley, 28, of Auburn, AL was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd Degree – Criminal Mischief