Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for May 2
Published 4:54 pm Monday, May 2, 2022
Ray Charles Wright, 56, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended
Tony Bernard Hargett, 48, of West Point, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Giving a False Name to a law Enforcement Officer, Probation Violation, and Failure to Appear – Status/Plea Hearing
Jason Everett Madden, 43, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Markedrick Anatavious Floyd, 46, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Eric Maurice Hicks, 46, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ryan Tremaine Armer, 38, of Brighton, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession o Marijuana 1st Degree, Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, and Reckless Driving
Jonathan Dewayne Steele, 30, of Lagrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Thomas Brent Folds, 34, of Lagrange, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fugitive From Justice
Tommie Evans, 37, 0f Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support