Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project continues work on new homes

LANETT — Much was accomplished in a week’s worth of work at two new Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) homes going up on East 3rd Avenue in Plant City. The side-by-side houses were dried in on Wednesday, and interior work has been taking place since then. The windows were set to go in on Friday with the siding and electrical work to be completed Saturday.

“We are getting there,” said CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts. “We should be finished by the third week in May.”

The Fuller Center’s first tiny house will be going in on the same street right next to the two new senior homes.

Local volunteers made a valuable contribution as well.

“A team from the Marsh McLennan Agency (formerly J. Smith Lanier) painted the Hardie Board for the exterior of the homes, and volunteers from Knauf painted the baseboard and the doors. Pastor Weymon Johnson and the men of New Birth Ministries were there helping out, too.”

Insulation that has been donated by Knauf will be going in early next week along with the sheetrock.

Family members of the two senior residents who will be living in the new homes have been helping with the ongoing work.

Oscar Davis, 72, will be living in one of the new homes and Theresa Davidson, 65, will be in the other.

The Chambers County Circle of Care Center for Families will decide who will be living in the tiny house. It will serve as a transitional home for a single mom with a young child who has no place to go. The mother and child will live there on a temporary basis until they can find better accommodations. Another mother and young child will then move in.

In mid-October, the Fuller Center will have a Legacy Build at a yet-to-be-determined location in the Valley area. Two new homes will be going up at that time. That will bring the total number of CFCP homes to 75.