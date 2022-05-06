Cheryl Holley Beckham was a gentle woman. She was beautiful, modest, slight of build with a radiant smile. She had a laugh that brought joy all on its own. She deeply loved her family, her friends, her students and the scores of little ones in their Sunday best whom she tenderly cared for over the years.

When it came to protecting and sacrificing for loved ones, no one was more able, more patient or more everlastingly giving and forgiving. And when it came to battling for her life against pancreatic cancer, she was the epitome of grit and grace.

Cheryl was born in Valley to the late Dewey and Ruth Holley.

She is survived by James H. Beckham Jr., her devoted husband of 40 years; children, Holly Elizabeth Beckham and James H. “Trey” Beckham III (Heather); brother, Donny Holley (Bobbie); and stepfather, Bill Flowers.

Cheryl received her BA and MA in education from Auburn University. She was a lifelong and devoted Auburn fan. She gave almost 40 years of her life in a career as an educator, teaching reading and literature at Riverchase and Oak Mountain middle schools.

At the time of her passing, she was still actively working in Children’s Ministries at Riverchase United Methodist Church, where she was the much-loved nursery director for over two decades. The family would like to thank the many friends who have prayed faithfully during this difficult time.

Visitation will take place 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. CDT with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. CDT in the sanctuary of Riverchase United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 12.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks you to consider donations to Riverchase UMC Children’s Ministries, Lewy Body Dementia Research at UAB’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center

(https://www.uab.edu/medicine/alzheimers/) or to your favorite charity.