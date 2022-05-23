Dexter James “Dex” Harris

A graveside service for Dexter Harris, 52, of Lanett will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery at 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.

Mr. Harris, who passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home in Lanett, was born March 18, 1970, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A face covering is required.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Marilyn Dowdell Harris of Opelika; father, Bobby Lee Harris of Opelika; four brothers, Tracy (Kim) Dowdell of Opelika, Gregory (Valerie) Harris of Auburn and Victor (Irene) Harris and Eric Harris, both of Opelika; two sisters, Stephanie Harris of Birmingham and Nicole Harris of Opelika; one uncle, Willie B. (Cynthia) Dowdell of Atlanta; one aunt, Mattie Harris of Birmingham; a special nephew, Cordezman Harris of Opelika; two special nieces, Amber Harris of Calera, Alabama and Dasjah Harris of Hoover, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing

Visit www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign the registry.