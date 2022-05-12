Dorothea Penn, 80, a resident of Lanett, was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Selma, Alabama and died May 11, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Penn was predeceased by her parents, Marvin Clifton and Odessa Daniel Clifton; husband, Rayford DeLamar; brothers, Marvin Clifton, Jr. and Danny Clifton; sisters, Margaret Avery, Martha Smith and Rita Lassiter; and stepson, John Michael Penn.

She is survived by her husband, John Penn; children, Kim Orsini (Franklin), Ray DeLamar, Jr. (Kathryn) and Derek DeLamar (Ramona), Paige Kicklighter (Ryan) and Brad Penn (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Bess May Taylor (Joshua), Adeline DeLamar, Brigid DeLamar, Henry Cooper, Taylor Penn, Jordan Penn, Jaclyn Blohm, John Thomas Penn, Brittany Penn, Sam Penn, Brandy Penn, Bentley Carlton, John Reed Jr. (Maddie), Bailey Nebhut (Carly) and Christopher Bryant, Brad Orsini, Megan Orsini and Merrideth Orsini; great-grandchildren, Grayson Ingram and Brooklyn Ingram; sisters, Betty Wallace and Brenda Clifton; and beloved nieces and nephews.

She loved her husband, family and church, West End Baptist, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

Mrs. Penn made a career as a respiratory therapist and served as director for cardiopulmonary departments at East Alabama Medical Center and George H. Lanier Hospital. She served as president of Alabama State Respiratory Therapy Association and was instrumental to bringing registry to respiratory therapists in the state of Alabama.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at West End Baptist Church in Valley with Rev. Don Downs officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to West End Baptist Church or to Chattahoochee Hospice. Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.