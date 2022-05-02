Edwin D. (Rusty) Abernathy, Jr., formerly of Opelika and Waverly, Alabama passed away April 28, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Valley, Alabama (Langdale). Rusty, as he was known by all, was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Davis Abernathy, Sr. and Yvonne W. Abernathy, as well as a grandson, Brent Abernathy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Diane Helton Abernathy; son, Jason (Christy) Abernathy; daughter, Leigh (Dave) Cannon; grandchildren, Michael (Kelsey) Abernathy, Ansley (Dalton) Moon, Graham Cannon, Ryan Bond and Peyton Still; and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Gacie, Luke and Lilly. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark (Donna) Abernathy and Charlie (Nancy) Abernathy, as well as a host of brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

To know him was to love him!

The second love of Rusty’s life was law enforcement, having served at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, City of LaFayette and the City of Opelika, where he mentored many young officers and others.

Rusty graduated from Valley High School (class of 1965) and attended Southern Union State Community College. Until his illness prevented it, he was a faithful member of the Waverly Baptist Church in Waverly, Alabama.

A celebration of life and visitation was held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. CT at the Waverly Community Center at 2114 Patrick Street Waverly, Alabama 36879.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Waverly Baptist Church at 2114 Patrick Street Waverly, Alabama 36879.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.