Event planning and rental business gets new location in Valley

Priceless Moments Events and Rental is not a new business. In fact, it’s existed for seven years, according to business owner Allison Trimble. But it recently obtained a new location in Valley, located at 4807 20th Avenue across from the ALFA Insurance building. The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the store on Monday to welcome it into the community. In attendance were Trimble, some of her family members, members of the GVACC and Valley Mayor Leonard Riley.

Priceless Moments Events and Rental was originally a mobile business, Trimble said. She decided to create a physical store so people could come in and see her products instead of receiving pictures and meeting up at different places.

“We offer event planning and rentals for any type of special event,” Trimble said. “… I just like event planning. I like to plan and decorate, design people’s events … I just like to be a helping hand.”

Someone wanting to book an event with ​​Priceless Moments Events and Rental can do so through the business’ Facebook page, Priceless Moment Weddings and Decors, or by calling (334) 518-1623. Trimble explained that she didn’t intend for the Facebook page to have a different name and that she’s been struggling to get it changed.

“I’ve requested numerous times, and they have not changed the name,” she said.

On the Facebook page are numerous examples of products and event decor Trimble’s business has set up.

Trimble said people have already booked events with her new storefront.

“We have a website that is currently being built right now,” she said. “Hopefully, it will be up and running within the next 30 days.”

​​Priceless Moments Events and Rental is not Trimble’s first business. She has also owns AB Services, LLC, a tax preparation business; Ace Tax Software, a tax preparation software business; Alyssa J. Playground, a portable playground business; ABA Apparel, a clothing line; BenRxch Enterprise, LLC, a clothing line and business coaching business; and a nonprofit, A’lise Hope INC, which helps veterans.

“We mainly focus on providing funds for veterans to help pay, like, utility bills, provide groceries for them, pay their rent if they need any type of assistance,” she said.