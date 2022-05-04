Four Valley High School student-athletes sign letter of intent to play college athletics

On Tuesday, friends and family of four Valley High School student-athletes gathered in the media center to sign a letter of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Seniors Sydney Gray and Maddie Miles signed to cheer with Point University. Miles will also attend Point as a member of the university’s golf team.

Another dual-sport athlete will join Miles and Gray at Point as Quinn Vega signed his letter to participate in football and track and field.

Romel Jackson signed with Wingate University in North Carolina to join the track and field team.

Valley High School principal Montray Thompson kicked things off by acknowledging the challenge student-athletes face day in and day out to maintain a successful balance.

“This is a very exciting moment for all of our student-athletes,” Thompson said. “And it’s not easy to be in school to obtain grade point averages and also excel in athletics. So this is a very, very outstanding accomplishment. We’re so proud of these student-athletes.”

Skyhawks defensive line coach Jon Kitchens said he is excited to have Vega joining the Point family.

“I’m just excited to have him part of the family,” Kitchens said. “So, it’s going to be a great opportunity and a big move over.”

Likewise, Point University coach Caleb Albrecht said he was looking forward to getting Vega in the program and views him as a key piece of the Skyhawks growing track and field program.

“I’m really looking forward to see Quinn grow with us and see what we can do to develop the program,” Albrecht said. “We’re a growing program, and I feel like he’s a solid piece in what we can become, so we’re excited for him.”

Former Ram cheerleader and upcoming Point senior and cheerleader, Katie Brooks represented the Skyhawks cheer team. Brooks congratulated both Gray and Miles and is looking forward to cheering with them one more time.

“We’re so excited to have them join us in the fall,” Brooks said. “I’m excited because I got to cheer with them my senior year here at Valley, so they’ll be cheering with me my senior year at Point, so I can’t wait for them to join us.”

Rams track and field coach Ronnie Hall praised Jackson’s determination and dedication to being better.

“Nobody leaves it out there on the track what he does,” Hall said.