Ground beef recall affects Walmart in Valley

Recently, the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products by Lakeside Refrigerated Services based in Swedesboro, New Jersey. The FSIS discovered that the products may contain E. coli O103 during routine testing of imported products. The recalled meat has been found at the Walmart Supercenter at 3501 20th Avenue in Valley, at the Walmart Supercenter at 803 New Franklin Road in LaGrange and at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 955 Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange, according to a list of stores released by Walmart. The products have also been sold by other stores.

The recalled products display establishment number EST. 46841 inside their USDA marks of inspection.

The ground beef products were produced from Feb. 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. So far, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions from people consuming the meat.

FSIS states that most people can become sick from this type of E. coli two to eight days after consuming it. Infected people develop diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. The usual treatment is rehydration and other supportive care as opposed to antibiotic treatment. Most people recover within a week.

Any consumers with the recalled products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged by the FSIS to throw them away or return them to where they purchased them.

For complete lists of products and product codes subject of the recall as well as labels for the ground beef products, go to https://www.fsis.usda.gov, click on recalls, scroll down to “Lakeside Refrigerated Services Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. coli O103 Contamination” and click on it.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at (800) 493-9042 or email them at customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.