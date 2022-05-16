Jimmie Sue Smith Hill, 78, of Valley passed away at East Alabama Medical Center – Lanier on May 16, 2022.

Jimmie Sue is survived by her daughter, Constance Hill (Tony Poole) of LaGrange; son, Michael Hill of Cusseta, Alabama and daughter, Brandi Hill Worthy (Larry Sands) of Lanett; granddaughters, Shannon Duncan of Houston, Texas, Katie (Drew) Atkins of Franklin, Georgia, Emily Hill of Atlanta, Bethany Hill of Lagrange and Shelby Worthy of Valley; great-grandsons, Cam Bishop, Hudson Atkins and Louis Kirby; brother, Johnny (Freddie) Smith; sisters, Charlene (John) Steverson and Barbara Roberts; and brothers-in-law, Sanders Fomby and Harold (Jean) Hill.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Hill of LaFayette; parents, Tom and Ximenia Smith of New Site, Alabama; sisters, Tommie Ruth Romine and Janice Fomby; and brother, Allen Smith.

Jimmie Sue was a member of Center Baptist Church in LaFayette.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the home of Brandi Worthy at 1379 63rd Avenue SW, Lanett, Alabama.

