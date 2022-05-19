Joe Eddie Walden, 89, a resident of Lanett, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST from Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley with Brother Jeff Thorn and Brother Steve Sexton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. EST at the funeral home.

Mr. Walden is survived by three children, Joe Wayne Walden (Penny); Peggy Sexton (Steve) and Jonathan Walden (Felicia); grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson, Adam Walden (Laura), Elizabeth Crowe, Sable Calhoun (Caleb), Dalton Sexton, Jordan Walden and Taylor Walden; and great-grandchildren, Braylen Crowe and Mallee Calhoun. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Iula Magby Walden; his wife, Ina Mae Walden; and his siblings, Johnnie Etta Hanvey, Hattie Mae Franklin, Bud Walden, James Albert Walden and Grady Walden.

Mr. Walden was born in Chambers County on Aug. 3, 1932. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served in Korea. He retired from the Lanett Mill and was a newspaper carrier for The Valley Times-News for many years. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Lanett where he served as a longtime deacon and trustee. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church in Lanett or to Chattahoochee Hospice in Valley.

