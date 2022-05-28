LaFayette Council person resigns position, cites growing frustration

In an email sent to the mayor, council and various constituents, councilman Shannon Hunter announced he resigned his seat on the city council.

“I have resigned from the City Council effective the end of May, and at this June 6 Special Called Meeting, the Mayor and Council will decide how to proceed to fill the vacancy,” Hunter said in the email.

Hunter did not give specific reasons for his resignation other than he grew frustrated.

“The hope for improvement with which I began my involvement with LaFayette city government in 2018 has been worn away to the point where all I feel is frustration,” the email read. “We can only hope that, when the Council chooses my successor, they will select someone who can accomplish something more for the city.”

The City of LaFayette announced a special called meeting set for Tuesday, June 6 at noon CST to discuss Hunter’s resignation.