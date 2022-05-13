Lanett arrest reports for May 13

Published 3:50 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cayla Brooks, 28, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Dylan Elliott, 22, of Lanett, AL arrested for Criminal Mischief 3rd.

