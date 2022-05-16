Lanett arrest reports for May 16

Cosammie Domango Lewis Dawson, age 48 of Opelika, Al was charged with Failure to Pay x 4. (Child Support) and Failure to Pay (Traffic).

Regina Lynn Stephens, age 43 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).

Richard Lambert Mitchell, age 60 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).

Larry Love, age 30 of Roanoke, Al was charged with Failure to Pay (Traffic).

Brandon Branyea Vines, age 28 of Kellyton, Al was charged with Failure to Pay x 2 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Pistol without Permit).

William Christopher Walker, age 35 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of a Controlled Substance).

Donkorski Juantez Brooks, age 27 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Public Intoxication) and Failure to Pay (Traffic).

Jonta Lopez Williams, age 47 of Lanett, Al was charged with Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Pistol without Permit, Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol), Failure to Pay x 2 (Child Support), Failure to Appear (Traffic), and Failure to Pay (Traffic).