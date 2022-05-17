Lanett arrest reports for May 17

Divorsky Williams Traylor, age 29 of Bloomington, IL was charged with Disorderly Conduct

Lamarcus Antwone Ridgeway, age 21 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Joshua Adam Conway, age 35 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Ieasha Mashay Crittenden, age 31 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Donald Marquez Demonte Darden, age 36 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Pay (Traffic)

Christopher Lee Watkins, age 29 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Pay (Animal Control Ordinance)