Lanett arrest reports for May 18

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Patience Hornsby, 26, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Pay.
Zyon Walker, 20, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear

