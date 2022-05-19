Lanett arrest reports for May 19

Published 5:35 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kenneth Murphy, 49, of Greenville, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Niki Heard, 36, of Lanett, AL arrested for Harassment.

