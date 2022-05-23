Lanett arrest reports for May 23

Waltavious Jaqualin Huguley, age 20 of Lanett, AL was charged with Reckless Endangerment x 2.

Tyrese Finley, age 18 of Lanett, Al was charged with Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment x 2.

Frerdarious Anquez Williams, age 22 of Lanett, AL was charged with Attempted Murder, Failure to Pay x 2 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

Jonathan Desmond Vinley Tomlin, age 43 of Five Points, AL was charged with Failure to Pay (Traffic).

Santerio Dushawn Potts, age 30 of Lanett, AL was charged with Theft of Property 3rd and Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd.

Jeffery Scott Adderhold, age 46 of Valley, AL was charged with Failure to Appear x 4 (Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Violation of DV Protection Order, and Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment).

Laron Lamarcus Mathis, age 42 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay (Giving False Name to Law Enforcement).