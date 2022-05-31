Lanett arrest reports for May 31

Michael Musantae Tolbert, age 39 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 3 (Open Container, Driving Revoked, and Criminal Trespass 3rd).

Teszmin Jimmik Marshall, age 25 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

Austin Jamal Calloway, age 26 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 5 (Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

Brian Alexander Espinosa, age 18 of Houston, Tx was charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Tommie Bernard Phillips, age 35 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear ( Theft of Property 1st).

Calvin Emmauel Winston, age 53 of Lanett, Al was charged with Attempting to Elude.

Jeffrey Lewis Williams, age 32 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

Jerry Wayne Ferrell, age 56 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).

Valentte Rashad Cotton, age 31 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Controlled Substance).

Vitello Jevonta Jamal Mashown Washington, age 27 of Lanett, Al was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Pistol without a Permit.

Charles Justus Schroder, age 28 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Child Support).

Nya Kavon Aryana Drake, age 23 of Cusseta, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).