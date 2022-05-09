Lanett arrest reports for May 9

Sharmae Renee Bennett, age 21 of Wadley, AL was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).

Tony A Billingslea, age 32 of Kerry, NC was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Nevin Hernandez, age 34 of Lanett, AL was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief.

Nakia Francisco Evans, age 47 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay (Theft of Property 3rd).

Travonskie Keonte Towles, age 24 of Lanett, AL was charged with Pistol without Permit.

Charnesia Monae Booker, age 19 of West Point, GA was charged with Failure to Pay (Traffic).

Angelica Agustin Alvarez, age 33 of Lanett, AL was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment.

Corenta Deshun Avery, age 26 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic).

Lamanski Ray McCoy, age 33 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay x 2 Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd and Domestic Violence 3rd Assault.

Christopher Quantez Hall, age 26 of Tallassee, AL was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic).

Christopher Michael Calloway, age 50 of Valley, AL was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st.

Javaris Aldrego Williams, age 25 of Lanett, AL was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief.