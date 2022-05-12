Lanett incident reports for May 12

Published 3:23 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Theft 1st reported in the 400 Blk S 1st Ave.
Assault 3rd reported in the 1100 Blk N 13th St.

