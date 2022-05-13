Lanett incident reports for May 13

Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Identity Theft reported in the 1800 Blk Magnolia Rd.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 2300 Blk of S Broad Ave.

