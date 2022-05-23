Lanett incident reports for May 23

Published 5:46 pm Monday, May 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 1900 block of E 3rd Ave.
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 900 block of S Jennings Ave.
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 300 block of E 18th St.
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ave.
Criminal Mischief 3rd and Criminal Trespass 3rd were reported in the 300 block of S 3rd Ave.
Harassment was reported in the 200 block of N 14th St.
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 1200 block 15th St Sw.

More Police Reports

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for May 23

Lanett arrest reports for May 23

Valley arrest reports for May 23

Valley incident reports for May 23

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events