Lanett incident reports for May 23
Published 5:46 pm Monday, May 23, 2022
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 1900 block of E 3rd Ave.
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 900 block of S Jennings Ave.
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 300 block of E 18th St.
Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ave.
Criminal Mischief 3rd and Criminal Trespass 3rd were reported in the 300 block of S 3rd Ave.
Harassment was reported in the 200 block of N 14th St.
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 1200 block 15th St Sw.