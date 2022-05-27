Lanett incident reports for May 27

Published 5:02 pm Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Burglary 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 400 Blk of S 3rd Ave.
Harassing Communications reported in the 3000 Blk of 18th Ave SW.

