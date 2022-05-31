Lanett incident reports for May 31

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 4300 block of 24th St SW.

Harassing Communications was reported in the 2000 block of Moores Mill Dr.

Harassment was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct.

Harassing Communications was reported in the 1100 block of N 18th St.

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment and Theft of Property 4th were reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct.

Shooting into Occupied Vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of 19th St Sw.

Theft of Property 2nd was reported in the 600 block of S 3rd Ave.

Harassing Communications was reported in the 1700 block of S Phillips Rd.

Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 2300 block of S 2nd Ave.